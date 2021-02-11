Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Democratic impeachment prosecutors use rioters' words against Trump

"He asked us to be there," said a Texas woman, Jenna Ryan, in one clip played at the trial. "So I was doing what he asked us to do"

House impeachment managers aired clips of rioters who said they were acting at former President Trump’s request, in an effort to connect the former president’s rhetoric to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

    • "We were invited here," a rioter can be heard yelling in one clip to the police trying to hold the line. "We were invited by the president of the United States."
"We were invited here," a rioter can be heard yelling in one clip to the police trying to hold the line. "We were invited by the president of the United States."

In another video, rioters are inside the Capitol and discuss calling Trump personally to let him know what they've done. "He'll be happy," one Trump supporter says. "We're fighting for Trump!"

