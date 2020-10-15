Live Updates: Hunter Biden emails roil 2020 presidential race

The owner of a Delaware computer repair store stepped forward with a laptop that allegedly contained Hunter Biden's emails detailing an opportunity for a meeting between his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and a top Burisma executive.

The New York Post's original story on the emails ignited a firestorm, with social media platforms Twitter and Facebook preventing users from posting a link to the story.

The Biden campaign hit back on Wednesday: "Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as 'not legitimate' and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing."

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here.