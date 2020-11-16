Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Live Updates: Georgia Senate races take center stage

Fox News
Georgia runoff races to decide Senate balance of powerVideo

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein on how the candidates’ messages will sway voters.

Georgia Senate rivals David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, and Jon Ossoff, the Democratic challenger, both made Sunday show appearances as they campaigned toward a Jan. 5 runoff election.

The pair each framed the vote as a battle for the fate of the nation.

Democrats "want total control, and so what's at stake is this: that Schumer will change the rules in the Senate so they can do anything they want," Perdue told "Sunday Morning Futures."

"There are hundreds of thousands of lives hanging in the balance," Ossoff told ABC's "This Week."

Also making a Sunday show appearance was Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidate running against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who tried to refocus the race as not about regaining control of the Senate, but as “about the people of Georgia.”

"Chuck Schumer’s name is certainly not on the ballot,” Warnock told CNN's "State of the Union." "I will you what is on the ballot. Health care is on the ballot — access to affordable health care."

