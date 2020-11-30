Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Perdue says Ossoff 'can't stop lying' ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

Fox News
close
Gingrich: Georgia swing voters will turn against 'radical' DemocratsVideo

Gingrich: Georgia swing voters will turn against 'radical' Democrats

Fox News contributor and former House speaker discusses the key Senate runoff races on 'Hannity.'

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is lashing back after his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff accused him of profiting off the coronavirus following a series of stock trades Perdue made earlier in the year that raised the eyebrows of investigators yet was not deemed unlawful.

In a new campaign ad obtained exclusively by Fox News and set to air Tuesday – nearly a month before the critical runoff race in Georgia – Perdue's camp says Ossoff "believes if you repeat a lie enough, people might believe it," and categorically denies the stock trade attacks as "totally false." 

FAST FACTS

    • The race between Perdue and Ossoff is one of two closely watched Georgia races on Jan. 5 that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. 
    • If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly

On Monday, Ossoff held a press conference to blast Perdue for what he called "a pattern of misconduct and self-dealing" by his opponent, despite Perdue being cleared of wrongdoing by investigators earlier this summer. 

Follow below for more updates on Georgia. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election