Live Updates: Who will win the Georgia Senate runoffs?

As Georgia descends into two bitter runoffs that will determine the fate of the Senate’s control, the question remains who will prevail?

Senate Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are believed by some to be the underdogs in the upcoming January runoff election against incumbent candidates Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

An analyst, however, believes the GOP may lose both GA Senate seats. The GOP effort to raise big bucks for Georgia Senate runoffs is currently a 50-state effort.

FAST FACTS Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has thrown his weight in the race by donating $1 million



The Democrats must win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate

Republicans hope to maintain the GOP’s majority in the chamber.

