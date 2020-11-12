Expand / Collapse search
Live updates: Georgia runoffs draw ‘major investments’ from Senate GOP re-election arm

Both Georgia Senate races are headed for January runoffs after no candidate received the required 50% vote last week

Senate control hinges on dual Georgia runoff electionsVideo

Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld, Dagen McDowell and Dana Perino discuss on 'The Five'

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is spotlighting that it now has more than a dozen senior officials and staffers on the ground in Georgia.

And the Senate Republican re-election arm is emphasizing that it's making “major investments” in communications, data, field and digital operations in the state’s twin Senate runoff elections, which will decide whether the GOP holds on to its majority in the chamber, or if the Democrats will control both houses of Congress and the White House.

“This is a presidential level voter contact operation that is unprecedented and will be a key part of success for the campaigns in Georgia,” NRSC communications director Jesse Hunt told Fox News on Thursday.

