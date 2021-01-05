Live Updates: Georgia Senate runoff voting hours away

The crucial Senate runoff in Georgia is just hours away, with voters in the state set to decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

At least 3 million people have already cast early votes in the Georgia runoff elections, in what has been a 2-month sprint.

Both Georgia Senate seats – and control of the chamber – will be up for grabs today as Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler aim to hold off Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Polls in Georgia open at 7 a.m. today and will remain open through 7 p.m.

Georgia runoffs fast facts If Republicans win one or both of those seats, the party will retain a slim majority in the Senate.



President Trump and President-elect Joe Biden held dueling rallies in the state on Monday.

The runoff elections have gripped national attention and were necessary after no candidate won more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election.

