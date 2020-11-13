Live updates: Georgia runoff rivals Loeffler, Warnock heat up their rhetoric

In one of two Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections -- with control of the chamber at stake -- Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock are elevating attacks on one another ahead of their Jan. 5 showdown at the polls.

Loeffler’s campaign slammed Warnock earlier this week with an attack that ad accuses him of sympathizing with Marxists and socialists. She has also tried to brand him as “the most radical and dangerous candidate in America.”

Warnock denied those claims in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday. Then, the Washington Free Beacon shared a resurfaced video of Warnock delivering a 2009 sermon in which he said he was “sick and tired” of critics who attacked socialism rather than engaging in substantive debates.

In the other Georgia runoff, Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue is facing a challenge from Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

