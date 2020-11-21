LIVE UPDATES: Georgia governor certifies Biden win in state after hand recount

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp certified President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state Friday but called for another hand recount.

President Trump's team has until Tuesday to request a recount, which would be paid for by the state.

Kemp said he’s been frustrated by problems during the process, including previously uncounted ballots.

“But because I’ve been part of the process, I’ve had to be more guarded,” he said. “I’m having to make sure I’m staying on firm legal footing for the official duties of the governor.”

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield met with Trump at the White House but said they had not seen any evidence that would “change the outcome of the election” in the state.

Meanwhile, two GOP state lawmakers from Michigan met with the president at the White House on Friday over its election process, amid the president's ongoing legal challenges in several battleground states.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield said they would be vigilant in making sure the process is fair but added they saw no evidence that was likely to give Trump a win in the state where Biden leads by more than 150,000 votes.

The state is set to certify the results Monday.

