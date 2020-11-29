Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia GOP senators' Dem opponents getting help from Stacey Abrams-backed groups

Fox News
President Trump urges supporters to vote in Georgia runoff electionsVideo

President Trump urges supporters to vote in Georgia runoff elections

Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the AJC weighs in on the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.

As Georgia's two Republican incumbent U.S. senators each face a runoff election, their Democratic opponents are receiving help from the same activist groups that helped Joe Biden defeat President Trump in the state's presidential race, according to a report. 

The Peach State's voters will head to the polls Jan. 5, where they will decide between Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue or Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in one race, and between Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger the Rev. Raphael Warnock in another.

Fast Facts on the Georgia Senate runoffs 

    • The runoffs will decide which party controls the Senate in the next Congress 
    • Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on Jan. 5 

The Democratic groups include the New Georgia Project and others supported by Stacey Abrams, who lost her bid for governor in the state two years ago, The Hill reported. 

Democrats have largely credited Abrams' efforts for flipping the state blue in the presidential election for the first time in nearly 30 years. 

On Friday, Abrams started a series of weekly briefings with Hollywood managers, agents and entertainment executives on how they can best help Democrats win.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election