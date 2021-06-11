LIVE UPDATES: G-7 summit 2021 kicks of Friday as Biden meets with world leaders

The G-7 summit is set to commence today in the United Kingdom.

The leaders of the Group of Seven economies will meet in Cornwall, in the southwest of England, for the summit, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

Key talking points will include the novel coronavirus, the climate, Russia, China, and the Middle East.

The global economy is also expected to take center stage, according to a White House statement.

"Today, President Biden will meet with G7 leaders to discuss ways to forge a more fair, sustainable, and inclusive global economy that meets the unique challenges of our time. President Biden and G7 partners are committed to a global recovery that benefits the middle class and working families at home and around the world," the statement added.

FAST FACTS The goals for Biden at the G-7 summit are lofty and include COVID vaccines and economic growth



"The United States is rallying the world’s democracies to deliver for our people, meet the world’s biggest challenges, and demonstrate our shared values," the White House said in a statement.

Leaders of the G-7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, along with the U.S. – are also expected to endorse a strong global minimum tax of at least 15 percent, according to the White House.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the leaders were set to pledge the distribution of 1 billion vaccines to 100 developing nations during this week’s summit.

On the eve of the summit, Biden, who is making his first foreign trip as president, announced that the U.S. will purchase 500 million doses from Pfizer and will supply half of all the vaccines set to be shared globally.

Biden said the other nations of the G-7 would announce their vaccine pledges Friday.

It is the first in-person G-7 summit in nearly two years.

