LIVE UPDATES: G-7 leaders to agree to more global funding for climate change on final day of summit: report

The leaders of the G-7 will reportedly agree to additional funding to help poorer countries battle climate change, capping the last day of the summit on England's southwest coast on Sunday.

The planned commitment is part of a previous pledge of $100 billion a year to cut carbon emissions globally, according to Reuters.

Climate activists have shown up near the Cornwall summit to express their displeasure over the lack of progress on the issue.

Greenpeace UK claimed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "simply reheated old promises" at the summit, Reuters reported, adding it wouldn't take anything for granted until it actually comes to fruition.

