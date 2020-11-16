Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: Thousands of ballots found in Georgia county amid election legal fight

More than 2,600 ballots in one Georgia county that have not been tallied were recently found during a recount in the state for the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blamed the problem on Floyd County election officials failing to upload votes from a memory card in a ballot-scanning machine.

Georgia began recounting its nearly 5 million ballots by hand on Friday after President Donald Trump and the Republican Party requested a statewide audit

Though President Trump has decried alleged voter fraud, the accounted ballots will likely do little to close the 14,000-vote gap with President-Elect Joe Biden

