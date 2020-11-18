Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: McEnany says Wisconsin officials trying to change recount laws 'as we speak'

McEnany: Wis. officials trying to change recount laws 'as we speak'

White House press secretary and Trump 2020 adviser tells 'Hannity' why Trump campaign is demanding recount transparency

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday that officials in Wisconsin are trying to change recount laws "as we speak."

House Republicans have also demanded an investigation into the 'integrity' of the 2020 presidential election and called for immediate hearings. 

Meanwhile, a senior Department of Homeland Security official told Fox News that former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs was "out of his lane" with voter fraud statements. 

Krebs spoke about voter fraud and the integrity of the election in CISA statements and on the agency's "rumor control" website.

FAST FACTS

    • President-elect Joe Biden currently leads President Trump by 79,513,515 votes to 73,601,516 votes

President Trump fired him in a tweet Tuesday, saying a CISA statement released last week calling the 2020 election "the most secure in history" was "highly inaccurate."

Follow below for more updates on the election legal fight. Mobile users click here.

