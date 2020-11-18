Expand / Collapse search
Election 2020 Live Updates: Biden staffs up as Trump fires top election security official

The latest developments from the 2020 election

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

President-elect Joe Biden began staffing up this week, announcing the hiring of nine senior White House officials, including top members of his campaign and longtime aides, as he pushes ahead with the transition process. 

President Trump has refused to concede the election, and on Tuesday night, announced in a tweet that he had fired Chris Krebs, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director. Trump claimed that a recent statement by Krebs that the election was the "most secure in American history" was "highly inaccurate."

