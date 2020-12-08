Live Updates: Supreme Court denies request from GOP to stop certification of Pennsylvania election results

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request from GOP allies of President Trump to stop the certification of Pennsylvania's election results.

The high court left intact a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court which tossed a lawsuit from Rep. Mike Kelly challenging a 2019 law to expand mail-in voting. The GOP appeal to the high court was referred to U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who then referred it to the full court.

FAST FACTS Kelly, a Republican, sought to have the court toss all the state’s mail-in ballots



She wants the courts to rule that more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots are tossed, which would all but secure a victory for President Trump in the Keystone State

"The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," the order said.

Alito had earlier ordered Pennsylvania officials to respond Kelly’s election challenge a day earlier than previously scheduled, the same day known as the safe harbor deadline.

