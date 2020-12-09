Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Live Updates: Congressional hearing to examine 'irregularities' in the 2020 election

Sen. Johnson: Media interfered more in election than Russia or ChinaVideo

Sen. Johnson: Media interfered more in election than Russia or China

Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman joins 'Hannity' to discuss federal investigation into Hunter Biden

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is set to hold the first congressional hearing next week to examine the “irregularities” in the 2020 presidential election.

“I am mindful that many of the issues that have been raised have been, and will continue to be, appropriately resolved in the courts,” Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a statement upon announcing the hearing.

Johnson, during an interview with Fox News, said that the committee is continuing to gather information and witnesses to discuss the irregularities, calling the hearing and the review of the election a “moving target” amid ongoing legal battles mounted by the Trump campaign in key states across the country.

FAST FACTS

    • President Trump has not yet conceded to Joe Biden despite allowing the formal transition process to begin
    • He continues to blast election officials in multiple states while also claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The hearing is set to take place Wednesday, Dec. 16.

