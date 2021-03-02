LIVE UPDATES: Cuomo faces third accuser after issuing apology as calls for resignation mount

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting calls for his resignation amid dueling scandals over allegations of improper behavior toward women and his handling of the nursing home crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna Ruch, 33, accused the governor of unwanted advances, telling The New York Times he asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019 and allegedly put his hand on her bare lower back.

The report Monday follows allegations brought forth by two other women. Former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, 36, has accused the governor of unwanted touching and kissing. After her bombshell essay on Medium, another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, also came forward with sexual harassment allegations, claiming she was 25 years old at the time.

The latest allegation comes as Attorney General Letitia James announced that the governor's office sent a letter permitting her office to perform an independent investigation.

A spokesperson for the governor reportedly referred The Times to Cuomo's statement issued Sunday, in which he said some of the things he's said in the past "have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation." Cuomo's office has also denied Boylan's harassment claims, calling them "simply false."

Lawmakers have called for independent investigations and the resignation of Cuomo, 63, including several members of the Democratic party.

CNN's Chris Cuomo acknowledged the elephant in the room at the top of his prime-time show Monday, saying he knows "what is going on" with his older brother, but could not cover it due to his conflict of interest. CNN has given the sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo more attention over the past week, but initially, the liberal network and the governor's brother gave the Democrat's controversies little to no airtime. Previously, the network gave Chris Cuomo free rein to conduct friendly, comical interviews with the governor, who wrote a book about successfully handling the pandemic in the middle of the pandemic.

