LIVE UPDATES: Cuomo apologizes at press conference but says he won't resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized on Wednesday following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by three women, but he fell short of resigning.

He's "embarrassed" by his actions and will cooperate with the New York Attorney General's investigation of his conduct, the governor said, while also stressing he "never touched anyone inappropriately."

Cuomo is facing mounting calls for his resignation, an independent investigation and a move to rescind his emergency coronavirus powers amid dueling scandals over allegations of improper behavior toward women and his handling of the nursing home crisis during the pandemic.

Fast Facts Three women have made allegations against Cuomo



Critics are incensed over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the state's nursing homes

Former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, 36, has accused the governor of unwanted touching and kissing. After her bombshell essay on Medium, another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, also came forward with sexual harassment allegations, claiming she was 25 years old at the time. A third woman with no workplace ties to the governor, Anna Ruch, accused him this week of making unwanted sexual advances and touching her at a 2019 wedding.

CUOMO HIRES CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS, NURSING HOME SCANDAL

Cuomo said in a statement issued Sunday that some of the things he's said in the past "have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation." Cuomo's office has also denied Boylan's harassment claims, calling them "simply false."

Lawmakers have called for independent investigations and the resignation of Cuomo, 63, including several members of the Democratic party.

