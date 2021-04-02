LIVE UPDATES: Capitol Police officer and armed suspect dead after barricade crash that led to lockdown

The United States Capitol was locked down on Friday after a knifewielding suspect rammed into a barricade, leaving a Capitol Police officer and the suspect dead and another officer injured.

One of the officers later died from his wounds, according to Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.

The suspect exited his car wielding a knife and was shot by the USCP.

"Due to an exterior security threat, no entry or exit is permitted at this time in any building in the Capitol complex," a voice announcement throughout the complex sounded.