Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

LIVE UPDATES: Capitol Police officer and armed suspect dead after barricade crash that led to lockdown

USCP said they shot the suspect

The U.S. Capitol is in lockdown after a car crashed into the gate surrounding the building.

The United States Capitol was locked down on Friday after a knifewielding suspect rammed into a barricade, leaving a Capitol Police officer and the suspect dead and another officer injured. 

One of the officers later died from his wounds, according to Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.

The suspect exited his car wielding a knife and was shot by the USCP. 

FAST FACTS

    • Capitol Police said they shot and the suspect after he allegedly rammed a car into officers
    • One officer was killed, another remains hospitalized, and the suspect died of his injuries
    • MPD Acting Chief Contee said the attack did not appear to be terrorism, and the suspect had no known connection to a member of Congress
    • President Biden is outside of Washington but aware of the incident

"Due to an exterior security threat, no entry or exit is permitted at this time in any building in the Capitol complex," a voice announcement throughout the complex sounded. 

