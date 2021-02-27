Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Biden opening new migrant facility in Texas

The number of migrants reaching the U.S. border has increased in the last few weeks

Reversing Trump policies about illegal immigration have put up a sign saying 'come to America': FleischerVideo

Reversing Trump policies about illegal immigration have put up a sign saying 'come to America': Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer joins 'America's Newsroom' and compares Trump and Biden immigration agendas.

The Biden administration is set to open a new tented immigration facility in Texas amid a surge of migrants coming to the border. 

Fast Facts

    • CBP said it was building the facility to "help accommodate migrants in our custody" 
    • The number of migrants reaching the U.S. border has increased since President Biden's inauguration

The facility is being opened in Eagle Pass, Texas, in the Del Rio sector, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News. The soft-sided facility is being set up in addition to a similar 185,000-square-foot site in Donna, Texas, that was opened at the beginning of the month.

Customs and Border Protection said it was building the facility to "help accommodate migrants in our custody." 

The number of migrants reaching the U.S. border from Latin America has increased since President Biden's inauguration as some Trump administration border policies have been changed and eased. 

