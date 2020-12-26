Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Biden calls on Trump to sign coronavirus stimulus bill

Unemployment benefits run out on Saturday and the government could shut down this week

President-elect Biden briefed on Nashville explosion Video

President-elect Biden briefed on Nashville explosion

President-elect Joe Biden released a statement in the aftermath of the Nashville explosion; Jacqui Heinrich reports.

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday urged President Trump to sign the coronavirus stimulus bill after Trump rejected the bill and called for higher stimulus payments and less "wasteful" spending.

    • Trump has pushed for $2,000 payments to Americans, and for less "pork" spending in the attached omnibus spending bill.
    • Unemployment benefits run out on Saturday and the government could shut down next week.

Biden's push came as Trump and Congress battled over the size of direct payments included in the mammoth legislation.

"$2000 + $2000 plus other family members. Not $600," Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. "Remember, it was China's fault!"

Biden noted about 10 million Americans were about to lose unemployment benefits. In addition, an eviction ban was set expire on Thursday night, New Year's Eve.

"It is the day after Christmas, and millions of families don’t know if they’ll be able to make ends meet because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign an economic relief bill approved by Congress with an overwhelming and bipartisan majority," Biden said in a statement.

