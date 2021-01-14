Live Updates: Biden accepts use of the president’s guest house for the night before inauguration

The White House has offered President-elect Joe Biden use of Blair House for the night before the inauguration and he has accepted, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News.

Blair House, the president’s guest house, sits across from the White House on Pennsylvania Ave. Presidents-elect have for decades spent the night there on the eve of Inauguration Day. It is larger than the White House and closed to the public.

The State Department oversees use of Blair House, a complex of four buildings comprising primarily used to house guests of the state. Still, the invitation to use the home typically comes from the president.

FAST FACTS Trump said last week he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration



Biden’s inauguration is expected to take place on the steps of the Capitol, though this year with a much smaller audience

"As is customary, the White House offered use of the Blair House for Jan 19th and it was accepted," the spokesperson said.

