Live Updates: Biden inauguration events to include coronavirus victims vigil

The vigil will take place at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool the day before the inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to include a lighting ceremony honoring Americans who have died from the coronavirus as part of the events leading up to his Jan. 20 inauguration.

The vigil will take place at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool the day before the inauguration and will include lights around the memorial and the ringing of church bells across the city, according to USA Today.

