Live Updates: Biden team can’t get intelligence reports until Trump concedes election

President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to concede the 2020 presidential election has delayed the process by which national security information can be shared with President-Elect Joe Biden, the national intelligence director’s office said on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, the General Services Administration must first ascertain the winner of the election, which Trump is contesting, before providing intelligence briefings to the next administration.

Biden took questions from reporters for the first time since being projected as president-elect, but the questions that were asked were primarily focused on knocking Trump and Republican lawmakers, who have largely not acknowledged the current outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

