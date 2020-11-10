Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Biden team can’t get intelligence reports until Trump concedes election

Fox News
close
President-elect Biden slams GOP attempt to repeal Affordable Care ActVideo

President-elect Biden slams GOP attempt to repeal Affordable Care Act

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest from Wilmington, Del. on 'Special Report.'

President Donald Trump’s unwillingness to concede the 2020 presidential election has delayed the process by which national security information can be shared with President-Elect Joe Biden, the national intelligence director’s office said on Tuesday.

According to the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, the General Services Administration must first ascertain the winner of the election, which Trump is contesting, before providing intelligence briefings to the next administration.

Biden took questions from reporters for the first time since being projected as president-elect, but the questions that were asked were primarily focused on knocking Trump and Republican lawmakers, who have largely not acknowledged the current outcome of the 2020 presidential election. 

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 presidential election. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election