LIVE UPDATES: Biden to meet with European Union leaders as his overseas trip continues

Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with European Union leaders in Brussels on Tuesday as his first presidential overseas trip continues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are set to welcome Biden. The leaders are expected to address issues that include COVID-19, the climate, trade and investment, technology, and foreign affairs.

The EU and U.S. are eager to move past their tariff battles "so they can move on and tackle some 21st-century challenges, not the least of which is China.’’ suggested Kelly Ann Shaw, a former Trump administration trade official who is now a partner at the law firm, Hogan Lovells.

FAST FACTS The EU might be reluctant to join a U.S.-led effort in confronting China over its trade policies



Ursula von der Leyen hailed Biden’s arrival as "resounding proof that, once again after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House."

On Monday, the president took part in his first in-person North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. He traveled to Brussels for the NATO meeting after he wrapped up a three-day meeting with the Group of Seven nations on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Biden is scheduled to take part in a highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Follow below for more updates. Mobile users click here.