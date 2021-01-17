Live Updates: Defense officials worry about insider attack from service members deployed to Biden inauguration

Defense officials in Washington, D.C., are concerned about an insider attack from service members deployed to Washington, D.C., for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The concerns prompted the FBI to vet all 25,000 National Guard troops in the city, Fox News has learned.

The U.S. Army issued a statement late Sunday obtained by Fox News that said it is working with the Secret Service to determine if any service members on hand need additional background screening.

The Capitol attack resulted in dozens of arrests and prompted officials in the city to take drastic measures to ensure the Biden inauguration is secure.



Officials increased the number of National Guard members who will be deployed in Washington during the presidential inauguration from 15,000 to 20,000 on Wednesday

The statement said that all service members are familiar with the Threat Awareness and Reporting Program, which "requires department personnel to report any information regarding known or suspected extremist behavior that could be a threat to the department or the U.S."

