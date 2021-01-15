LIVE UPDATES: Biden inauguration plans prompt closing of National Mall

The National Park Service has closed Washington’s National Mall to the general public as part of greatly intensified security ahead of inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Thousands of National Guard troops are deployed in the nation’s capital as part of extraordinary security, after supporters of President Donald Trump overran the Capitol building Jan. 6

The closure started Friday morning. It will remain in force at least through Thursday, the day after the inauguration, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Secret Service requested the closing. Thousands of National Guard troops are deployed in the nation’s capital as part of extraordinary security, after rioters overran the Capitol building Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying results in Biden’s election win.

