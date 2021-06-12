LIVE UPDATES: Biden wants G-7 leaders to denounce China's forced labor practices, officials say

The U.S. will reportedly push its allies to publicly denounce China’s forced labor practices Saturday as the Group of Seven, or G-7, summit continues in England.

Two senior administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press say President Biden wants a unified voice against the labor practices targeting Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities – and hope that voice will be heard in a joint statement to be released Sunday at the end of the summit.

The world leaders also released an infrastructure plan aimed at competing with China’s widespread economic activity in the developing world.

