Live Updates: Biden beat Trump by less than 276,000 votes in key swing states

They’re still counting the votes in a handful of the key battleground states in the presidential election – but a look at where the current vote totals stand points to a second straight White House race decided by razor thin margins.

Joe Biden, as of Monday afternoon, had won a record-breaking 75.67 million votes nationally. And President Trump, in defeat, garnered a massive 71.07 million votes.

The margins were tighter in the crucial battleground states that Biden secured to win the Electoral College count.

