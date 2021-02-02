Live Updates: Biden meets with Republican senators on coronavirus aid

President Joe Biden on Monday night said that he's unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package.

He made his remarks to Republican senators during a lengthy two-hour meeting. They recently pitched a slimmed down $618 billion proposal, which was far less than the $1.9 trillion he was seeking.

FAST FACTS Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Monday questioned the "hurry" among Democrats to pass Biden's "American Rescue Plan" in the Senate



The visit marked the first significant talks between the two parties on the issue, as Scott and several Republicans have been quick to dismiss Biden's expensive proposal.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that despite some areas of agreement, "the president also reiterated his view that Congress must respond boldly and urgently, and noted many areas which the Republican senators’ proposal does not address," according to the Associated Press.

