Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett hearings

Fox News
'The Daily Briefing' reacts to day 3 of the Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmations hearings.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced her third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

Senate Democrats tried to press her on her admiration of the deceased Justice Antonin Scalia, and suggested that she would use him as a guide on future cases.

"I hope that you aren't suggesting that I don't have my own mind," Barrett said, "or that I couldn't think independently or that I would just decide like, 'Let me see what Justice Scalia has said about this in the past.'

"I assure you I have my own mind."

