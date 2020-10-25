Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote expected Monday

Senate debate and floor speeches are expected to continue into Sunday

Fox News
close
Democrats protest Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmationVideo

Democrats protest Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation

Fox News' Chad Pergram reports on Senate efforts to confirm Amy Coney Barrett before the Nov. 3 election.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced her support for Amy Coney Barrett Saturday during a floor speech in the Senate, strengthening the Republican votes to confirm the judge on Monday.

Republicans hold a 53-seat majority in the Senate. Only two Republican senators -- Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine -- have openly opposed moving on Barrett's nomination before the election. But with Murkowski's announcement Saturday, Republicans appear to have 52 solid "yes" votes in favor of confirmation and all-but-cementing that Barrett will become the next Supreme Court justice and President Trump's third nominee on the high court.

The announcement came during a rare Saturday session as senators traded heated barbs over confirming Barrett just days before voters will decide whether Republicans will maintain control of the Senate and the White House.

A procedural vote is set for Sunday, final confirmation on Monday.

Follow below for updates. Mobile users click here. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election