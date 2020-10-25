Live updates: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote expected Monday

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced her support for Amy Coney Barrett Saturday during a floor speech in the Senate, strengthening the Republican votes to confirm the judge on Monday.

Republicans hold a 53-seat majority in the Senate. Only two Republican senators -- Murkowski and Susan Collins of Maine -- have openly opposed moving on Barrett's nomination before the election. But with Murkowski's announcement Saturday, Republicans appear to have 52 solid "yes" votes in favor of confirmation and all-but-cementing that Barrett will become the next Supreme Court justice and President Trump's third nominee on the high court.

The announcement came during a rare Saturday session as senators traded heated barbs over confirming Barrett just days before voters will decide whether Republicans will maintain control of the Senate and the White House.

A procedural vote is set for Sunday, final confirmation on Monday.

