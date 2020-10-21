Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race revs up with Election Day less than two weeks away

Fox News
close
Why Trump should not focus on Hunter Biden emails at Nashville debateVideo

Why Trump should not focus on Hunter Biden emails at Nashville debate

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen tells 'The Story' the election 'is not going to turn on Hunter Biden'

The presidential race is entering the final stretch between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, as Election Day is now less than two weeks away.

Both candidates are set to square off Thursday during a highly anticipated final debate in Nashville, Tenn

Following a contentious previous debate Sept. 29, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) plans to mute the microphone of the other candidate whenever a candidate is delivering an initial two-minute response to his opponent.

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 presidential race. Mobile users click here. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election