Live Updates: 2020 presidential race, Biden vs. Trump

The presidential race is entering the final stretch between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with the election just four days away.

Biden and Trump are both scheduled to hold events in Minnesota on Friday, a day after the two candidates took aim at each other and courted the dwindling ranks of undecided voters at campaign stops in Florida on Thursday.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Michael Moore on Thursday said he doesn't believe that the polls showing the former vice president leading Trump, are accurate.

