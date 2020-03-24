LIVE BLOG: Fox News hosts virtual coronavirus town hall with President Trump

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Fox News Channel is hosting a two-hour virtual town hall with President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force.

The president and his team will be answering text and video questions you submit to Fox News' Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as email submissions for the special live event at live-blog@foxnews.com.

Anchors Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer will co-moderate the event, and will be joined by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Fox News contributors Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Marc Siegel.

Follow our live blog below. Mobile users click here.