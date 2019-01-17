List of 2019 Women's March sponsors

Below is a list of groups who are still listed as sponsors of the 2019 Women's March. The group has been hit by a number of allegations of anti-Semitism:

#MetooMilitary

9to5 Georgia

18 Million Rising

350.org

A Band of Voters

A CALL TO MEN

AAPI Women Lead

About Face: Veterans Against the War

ACLU

All Out

American Medical Women's Association

American Palestinian Women's Association

American Resistance Sevilla

Appalachian Women's Alliance

Art + Resistance Through Education

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance

Batala Washington

Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice

Be A Hero

Beats, Rhymes & Relief

Bend the Arc Jewish Action

Bethany Baptist Church

Beyond the Bomb

Black Ladies International Incorporated

Black Women's Roundtable

Blue Future

BrickxBrick

Bust

Center for Financial Social Work

Center for Parental Leave Leadership

Center for Popular Democracy Action

CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers

Chirla

Citizen Action of New York

Civil Liberties + Public Policy

Coalition for Post Tubal Women

Coalition of Labor Union Women

CODEPINK

Community Justice Action Fund

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Countable

CREDO

Cultures of Dignity

Dayton's Women's Rights Alliance

DC Divas Football

DC Ecowomen

Define American

DemList

Democracy Initiative

Disability Action for America

DisabilityMarch.com

Diverse Disability Media

Empowerment Self-Defense Alliance

End Rape on Campus

Enough CHC

Equal Pay Today

Equality Labs

Etowahchutke tribe society

Eyes Like Mine Inc.

Fashion Revolution USA

Feminist Majority

Fight For 15

From Privilege to Progress

Gender Diversity

Girl Be Heard

Girl Forward

GIrls For Gender Equity (GGE)

Girls Inc.

Girls Republic

Global Women's Institute

Grab Them By The Ballot, Inc.

Grandmothers Against Gun Violence

Grassroots Global Justice

GRID Mid-Atlantic

Hip Hop Caucus

Honor the Earth

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater

Human Rights Project at the Urban Justice Center

Human Rights Sanrakshan Sansthaa

Indigenous Environmental Network

International Women's Convocation

Jewish Voice for Peace

Jews for Racial & Economic Justice

Justice For All

Justice League NYC

Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice

Katrina's Dream

La Clinica del Pueblo

LCLAA

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)

League of Women Voters

Lean In Latinas

Left at 50

LIFE Camp, Inc.

Mainers for Accountable Leadership

Make It Plain with Mark Thompson

March For Science

March On The Campus GWU

Martin M.S. (Multiple Sclerosis) Alliance Foundation

Middle Collegiate Church

Million Hoodies Movement

Minority Veterans of America

Miss Africa USA Internship Program

Moms Rising

MoveOn

MPower Change

Muslim Women's Alliance

NAACP

NAACP Youth-College

National Action Network Collegiate

National Bar Association - Women Lawyers Division

National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC)

National Coalition for Latinxs with Disabilities (CNLD)

National Domestic Violence Hotline

National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE)

National Latina institute for Reproductive Health

National Nurses United

National Urban League

National Women's Political Caucus

NDN Collective

New American Leaders

New Jersey Peace Action

New York Immigration Coalition

Nonprofit Professional Employees Union (NPEU)

Not Just October

NOW Contra Costa County

NWCAVE

NYC For Abortion Rights

NYPALC - New York Portuguese American Leadership Conference

NYS Alliance for Quality Education

OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates

Organization of Latin America Fairleigh Dickinson University

Park Avenue Christian Church

People For Bernie

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Platform

Presente.org

Pride Fund to End Gun Violence

Project ASCEND

Project Caged Birds, Inc.

Project Drawdown

Psychologists for Social Responsibility

Pueblo Action Alliance

Pussy Hat Project

Rachel's Network

Rising Hearts Coalition

Rock the Vote

Rural Progress

Rutgers AAUP-AFT

Safe Bae

Sakhi for South Asian Women

Sankofa.org

See Jane Do

Seeding Sovereignty

Serving Our Communities One Woman At A Time, Don't Resign

Sex Workers Project (SWOP) at the Urban Justice Center

She the People

Sierra Club

Sister District Project

Stand Up For Democracy

Strengthen Our Sisters

Students For Choice

Students March

Students of Orange County for Change

Survive to Thrive Global

SurvJustice

SWOP Behind Bars

The American Mom

The Brotherhood Sister Sol

The Florida Keys Indivisibles

The Freddie Gray Project

The Gathering For Justice

The Harry Potter Alliance

The National Council For Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The Council)

The Oracle Institute

The Outrage

The Power Thread

The Representation Project

The Revolutionary Love Project

The Schoolbox Project

The TransLatin@ Coalition

TN Anti Racist Network

Trans People of Color Coalition (TPOCC)

Trans Student Educational Resources

Trans United Fund

Trans Youth Equality Foundation

Triangle People Power

UFCW Women's Network

Ultraviolet

Unitarian Universalist Association

Unitarian Universalist Women's Federation

United State of Women

United We Dream

US Human Rights Network

Vision Quilt

Voices in Action

Vote Like a Mother

#VOTEPROCHOICE

VOTEMeToo

WAKE

WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition Dietetics and Agriculture (WANDA)

Werk For Peace

White Ribbon Alliance

Wisconsin Network for Peace, Justice & Sustainability

Women for Justice

Women NC

Women On 20s, Inc.

Women Ties

Women Veterans Social Justice Network

Women's Action for New Directions

Women's Information Network

Women's National Democratic Club

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Yap About It

Young Democrats of Maryland

Youth Caucus of America

YWCA