Lisa Boothe: 2020 polls, race dynamics will shift as Democrats start to 'bludgeon' each other

New polls are showing some cause for concern for President Trump, but Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe argued Monday that early polls are rarely a strong indicator of an election's outcome.

A new Fox News poll showed former VP Joe Biden comfortably ahead of his Democratic rivals and beating Trump in a head-to-head 2020 matchup by 10 points. Trump also trails Sen. Bernie Sanders by nine points in the poll.

Responding on "Outnumbered," Boothe said that we are still too far away from a nomination or the election to draw solid conclusions.

Boothe, a former VP of a polling firm who has worked on political campaigns, said polls in key states will be more valuable than national polling and predicted the numbers will tighten by the time a Democratic nominee is named.

She predicted that Democrats' polling numbers are going to fall as their campaigns continue, given the fact that there is a lot of competition between the 24 declared candidates.

"These Democrats are going to get bludgeoned over the next few months by each other because they're in such a competitive race," she said, claiming the "dynamics" of the race will shift once voters have one candidate to compare to President Trump.

"We are so far away from that point. Literally, everything can happen," she said.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced that 20 candidates would compete in debates on back-to-back nights in Miami.

Biden, the current frontrunner, will appear on June 27, joined by nine other rivals, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another top contender, will debate nine other hopefuls on June 26, including Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke.