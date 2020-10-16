Graham predicts Biden will 'do whatever he is told by the left' on court-packing

The backlash against Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., over her kind words for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham following Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing shows the left has “taken over the Democratic Party,” Graham told “Fox & Friends" Friday.

“Dianne Feinstein said something nice to me at the hearing about the way I was patient and allowed the Democrats to talk," Graham explained. "She’s going to vote against Barrett, she didn’t like the process, she called it illegitimate, but ... at a human level, I know her, she sits by me, we’re friends, opposite sides of the aisle.

“Look what happened to her," Graham added. "When we hugged for about five seconds, the entire left came down on her, wants to kick her out of her job, so, here is what Joe Biden is going to do: live in fear of these people."

Graham was reacting to the Democratic presidential candidate equivocating on whether he would expand the Supreme Court if Democrats take the Senate and White House this fall.

BIDEN SAYS 'IT DEPENDS' ON COURT-PACKING, VACCINE MANDATE AT ABC TOWN HALL AS ELECTION NEARS

"I have not been a fan of pack -- court-packing, because I think it just generates what will happen every -- whoever wins, it just keeps moving in a way that is inconsistent with what is going to be manageable," Biden said before moderator George Stephanopoulos pushed him for a clearer answer.

"Joe Biden is going to do whatever he is told to do by the left,” Graham emphasized Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I hope you understand what happened yesterday," added the Judiciary Committee chairman. "To hug Lindsey Graham, people on the left call for your dismissal after you served your state and your nation for decades.

“Can you imagine what they would do to anybody that voted for Barrett? Can you imagine what they would do to Biden if he didn’t adopt their agenda?" Graham went on. "This is a dangerous moment in American politics, the radical left has taken over, they’re trying to take me out."

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.