Graham praises Herschel Walker RNC speech, accuses FBI of double standard for Clinton, Trump campaigns

President Trump should make a campaign ad out of former NFL running back Herschel Walker's speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "Hannity" Monday.

Walker, who once played for the Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League, blasted Democrats over their repeated accusations that the president is racist.

"I take it as a personal insult that people think I've had a 37-year friendship with a racist," Walker said. "People that think that don't know what they're talking about."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Walker recalled Trump joining his children on one of the rides at Walt Disney World during a family vacation.

"If we don't make a commercial out what of Herschel Walker said, it's political malpractice," Graham told host Sean Hannity. "I want people all over the country to hear what Herschel Walker said about Donald Trump [and his] 37-year friendship. I can't get out of my mind Donald Trump in the '[It's a] Small World ride in a suit."

Turning to the fallout from the Russia investigation, Graham discussed what he considered a double standard in the FBI's treatment of the Trump and Hillary Clinton campaigns ahead of the 2016 election.

"Well, [former Deputy Attorney General] Sally Yates said the goal was to treat both campaigns the same. Well, she failed miserably," Graham said. "I found out in March of 2015, the FBI found a plot by a foreign government to funnel money into the Clinton campaign illegally. They wanted a FISA warrant. The FBI office in D.C. said, 'No FISA warrant until you tell Clinton about the problem so she can fix it.'

"Compare that to the way the FBI treated Trump," he added. "They never told him about any of these problems. They used the FISA process to spy on his campaign. This is a very big deal."

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, added that he is also trying to find out whether former FBI Director Jame Comey and his former deputy Andrew McCabe knew that 2017 testimony given to the Senate Intelligence Committee undermined the legitimacy of the Steele dossier.

"[John] Durham is closing in and I'm closing in," he said.