Graham predicts GOP will 'come roaring back' due to Biden's 'radical' immigration policies

A fired-up Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., railed against President Biden's decision to tap Vice President Kamala Harris to oversee the administration's response to the border crisis in an appearance on "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: Look at what is happening at the border. It's changing for the worse because President Biden doesn't understand what he is doing when it comes to the border. He has got to put Vice President Harris in charge of cleaning up the mess at the border. I would gladly work with her, but she doesn't understand what has generated this problem. This is not a Trump problem. This is a Biden problem.

It's pretty hard to fix a problem if you don't know what the problem is. So, I think the Republican Party is going to come roaring back, because this radical agenda will not go well with middle America ... The Biden administration did away with the 'Remain in Mexico' policy that Trump had and by the summer, there is going to be at least a million people knocking on our door at the border unless they reinstate Trump policies. We will see if Vice President Harris can figure this out.

