Graham: Often-maligned conservative women are the 'big winner' after Barrett confirmation

Conservative women whose are maligned, misunderstood and attacked for their beliefs are the "big winner" after the Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told "Hannity."

"To all those conservative women who go through hell for being conservative, who get beat up by the mainstream media for embracing your faith, being pro-life, being traditional in your family structure, you're a winner tonight," Graham told host Sean Hannity.

"There's a seat at the table for you," the senator added. "This is not a glass ceiling being broken. It's a concrete barrier being broken. Amy Barrett represents every aspiration of a young conservative woman. She's going to do awesome [and] I cannot wait for her to be on the Supreme Court tomorrow."

Graham went on to describe Barrett as someone "who understands the difference between my job [as a legislator] and being a judge" and "one of the most highly educated people ever to go on the court."

SENATE CONFIRMS AMY CONEY BARRETT TO SUPREME COURT

"She's not from Harvard, she's not from Yale, she is a normal person," he continued.

However, Graham went on to warn viewers that Barrett's effect on the high court may be short-lived if a Democratic Senate and White House is able to expand its size.

"They're going to do it," he predicted. "The only reason they won't do it is if the American people stop them. We must maintain control within the United States Senate."

Graham then listed several key races where Republicans are defending Senate seats, naming Joni Ernst in Iowa, Martha McSally in Arizona, and Susan Collins in Maine among others.

"We cannot turn over the entire government to this radical left," he warned. "[Chuck] Schumer's speech tonight was disgusting. He's the guy that started the filibuster with Bush 43. He's the guy, along with Sen. [Edward] Kennedy who declared war on all things conservative. It's Alito, it's Kavanaugh, it's Thomas, it's Bork. It's not the process. They tried to destroy Judge Kavanaugh's life."