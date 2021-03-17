Lindsey Boylan says she won't participate in ‘corrupt’ Cuomo impeachment probe

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has accused him of sexual misconduct, said on Wednesday that she did not intend to take part in the state-led impeachment probe into claims against the Democratic governor.

In a series of tweets, Boylan slammed the investigation as a "sham," calling out Speaker of the State Assembly Carl Heastie for failing to lead a transparent process.

The tweets follow the New York State Assembly’s announcement that it had selected Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to help lead the investigation.

A spokesperson for Heastie did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Boylan’s tweets were first reported by The New York Post.

Boylan’s attorney, Jill Basinger, told the publication that she was "fully cooperating" with the attorney general’s investigation and was interviewed last week in connection with that probe.

"We are pleased with the scope of the investigation and the thoughtfulness and thoroughness of their questioning," Basinger said.

Boylan was the first of seven women to publicly bring forward claims of sexual misconduct against Cuomo. She alleged that the governor attempted to kiss her in his office, which he has denied.

As reported by Fox News on Tuesday, state lawmakers indicated that the probe into Cuomo could go beyond sexual harassment claims – which have been brought forward by seven women – to potentially also include treatment of nursing home patients during the pandemic and reports about possible structural problems with a massive infrastructure project.

During an interview with ABC on Tuesday, President Biden said the claims against Cuomo should be reviewed, but added that if confirmed the governor could face criminal prosecution.

Cuomo put a positive spin on the president’s comments on Wednesday, adding that he agreed there should be an investigation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is also conducting an investigation into the allegations.