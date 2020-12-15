Linda Sarsour, too radical for Joe Biden, to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock in Georgia Senate race

Former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour said on Monday she plans to canvass in Georgia on behalf of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for the Jan. 5 runoff election.

Appearing on a virtual “vote-a-thon” hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Georgia Muslim Voter Project, Sarsour told Georgians she “would probably be coming to a door near you.”

“You, the Muslim community in Georgia, by yourselves can literally swing this entire election and send two Democrats to the U.S. Senate, which makes [Vice President-elect] Kamala Harris the deciding voter,” Sarsour said at the event, which was attended by Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Sarsour said that by voting for Warnock and Ossoff, Georgia’s Muslim community “can actually alleviate harm and suffering on millions of immigrants in this country, particularly on this issue of immigration reform, on issues of climate change.”

Sarsour has garnered a controversial reputation for her incendiary rhetoric against Israel and her support of the BDS movement that calls for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against the state.

The Women’s March last year cut ties with Sarsour and two other founding board members following accusations of anti-Semitic rhetoric weakening the group’s mission.

And in August, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign distanced itself from Sarsour, after she was seen participating in the Democratic National Convention.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, referring to Sarsour. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

Sarsour’s open support of Warnock and Ossoff will likely put them in an uncomfortable position. Warnock in particular has had to walk back his own past remarks in which he criticized Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, comparing it to apartheid South Africa.

And in a 2016 sermon, Warnock criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to a two-state solution for peace in the region.

Warnock called the prime minister’s stance “tantamount to saying occupation today, occupation tomorrow, occupation forever,” a line similar to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s call for, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.”

Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff election will determine whether Republicans will hold on to their majority in the Senate or if the Democrats will control both houses of Congress in addition to the White House.