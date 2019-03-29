Linda McMahon to step down as head of Small Business Administration, source says

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon is expected to resign from President Trump’s Cabinet, a source familiar with her plans confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

McMahon’s next move is unclear, at this point.

She could join the Trump-affiliated America First Action Super PAC, which is separate from the 2020 Trump re-election campaign, a source familiar with conversations on the matter told Fox News on Friday.

Politico, the outlet that first reported McMahon’s plans to leave the administration, said she is reportedly expected to re-join the private sector.

The president nominated McMahon, 70, to be head of the Small Business Administration in December 2016. She was confirmed in February 2017 to her post.

McMahon, alongside her husband Vince, co-founded World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. McMahon served as the chief executive officer at WWE. She stepped down in 2009 to run for Senate.

McMahon lost races in 2010 and 2012, spending nearly $100 million of her own money on the campaigns. But both of her Democratic opponents from Connecticut, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, endorsed her nomination to lead the SBA.

