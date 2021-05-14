Liberal elites cling to masks despite new CDC guidance, states lifting mandates

Multiple states dropped their mask mandates Friday following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest guidelines, but some liberal elites are not quite ready to let go of their face cloths.

The announcement that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors prompted more than a dozen states to announce plans to reverse their face covering requirements either immediately or in the coming weeks.

But some liberal elites took to social media to say they will not be ditching their masks any time soon despite CDC assurances.

"Hundreds of people are still dying from COVID every day, multiple new variants are out there, although vaccinated I’m still gonna wear my mask in places where others may be unvaccinated," actress Mia Farrow tweeted Friday.

"I am still going to wear a mask in public just sayin," added actress Rosanna Arquette.

Others agreed that they would continue to don a mask outside, but not necessarily for health reasons.

"I feel the need to continue wearing my mask outside even though I’m fully vaccinated because the inconvenience of having to wear a mask is more than worth it to have people not think I’m a conservative," gun control activist David Hogg said.

Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington State, and Rhode Island all announced some form of new mask guidelines this week.

Three Republican governed states also announced they would waive mask guidelines per CDC guidance, including Ohio, Maryland and Vermont.

Businesses like Costco, Trader Joe's and Walmart announced Friday they will no longer require vaccinated people to wear masks inside their stores.

But some on social media have questioned how people can safely trust whether those who will now forego wearing a mask have actually been vaccinated.

"My question about the new mask guidelines is: how is anyone supposed to know who is vaccinated? Businesses have no way of checking," NPR host Lourdes Garcia Navarro asked.

Others pointed to the political stigma that has arisen when it comes to wearing a mask.

Masks are still required on all forms of public transportation including buses, trains and planes.