Lewandowski says media’s impeachment push will backfire

Democrats hype new polls as impeachment victory; reaction from Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson.

Corey Lewandowski, the former Trump campaign manager, said Monday that the mainstream media is working overtime to try and sway Americans to believe the majority supports the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said, in his opinion, many reports indicate support for the inquiry, but they are "driven" by what the media believes the American people want to see.

GRAHAM CALLS OUT THE NYT OVER REPORT

"The media is no longer just reporting the news, they make the news," he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, the host of “The Ingraham Angle.” He said the maneuver will backfire.

Trump has been accused by Democrats of trying to engage in a quid pro quo with Kiev in order to obtain dirt on the Bidens. A whistleblower complaint claimed that Trump’s team worked to “bury” information about the summertime call.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and says  Democrats are just desperate after the Mueller investigation and 2020 prospects.

Victor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institute, said the Democrats’ move to open an impeachment inquiry is one of the “stupidest” moves in political history because they took out their best shot against Trump: Joe Biden.