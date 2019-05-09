Levin: 'Democrat Party cabal trying to reverse the 2016 election', asks about Pelosi's wealth

Mark Levin said Thursday on "Hannity" that the Democratic Party has become a "cabal" that is trying to "reverse the 2016 election," adding that they continue to demand President Trump's tax returns, but do not make similar requests of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Levin called Pelosi a "barely coherent" leader and noted that her husband Paul's real estate investments have helped make the family "very very rich."

Levin compared demands for fellow developer Trump's tax returns and bank account information to the silence over the Pelosis' holdings.

"I'd like to know about all their connections [and] how they got so rich," he said.

Regarding the Democrats' continued investigations into other aspects of the administration, such as security clearances and the president's tax returns, Levin said lawmakers' motivations are quite simple.

"The Democratic Party has hijacked the House of Representatives," he said. "This is an opposition research campaign."

Levin said that Democrats will impeach Trump if they are ever able to, but thus far are content to attempt to drive down his popularity to make impeachment more attractive.

"They create the conflicts, they create the issues," he said. "This is a Democrat Party cabal trying to reverse the 2016 election [and] disenfranchise [Trump's] voters."

Levin said that the leaders of the movement are three leaders from very liberal, "blue cities."

He referenced Pelosi, of San Francisco, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings of Baltimore and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York City.

He said that such politics are an attempt to "change the course of this country."