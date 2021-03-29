Leo Terrell slams Democrats for invoking Jim Crow to push voter laws: 'It's offensive'

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell panned Democrats on Tuesday for comparing Jim Crow laws to the controversial and recently signed Georgia voting law, accusing some on the left of invoking the term without even fully understanding its meaning.

LEO TERRELL: I’m offended by anyone who tries to play the race card to protect me because I’m Black. Let me be clear, I want to make sure everyone understands this because I feel like I know this law better than anyone else.

Jim Crow does not exist. I think a lot of people who use that term don’t even know what it means. It’s referring to the segregation of issues and policies based on race. That does not exist. It was eliminated by the Voting Rights Act. Look at the history.

But, it’s used as a throw-in term, nobody knows what it means. I find it offensive for anyone to say that Black people have a problem getting an identification card, a driver’s license, voter ID. You look at every demographic, everyone supports voter ID because we want to make sure that the people are the right person. Election integrity is to make sure we don’t have fraudulent voting.



