Lee Carter: Biden is reacting to Trump, not to violence, racial injustice

Blaming President Trump for the violence surging in cities across the United States is not the “right approach” for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said pollster Lee Carter.

“I think he should be trying instead to bring people together,” Carter told “Fox & Friends.”

“He’s reacting to Donald Trump, he’s not reacting to the issue at hand. The issue at hand is that there is violence, there is racial injustice, people are angry, people are afraid, people are upset; he should be reacting to that,” Carter said.

Radio talk show host Tony Katz shared the same sentiments.

"The Democratic Party was OK with the rioting," Katz said.

"That's what America is really responding to," he continued. "[Biden] was forced to get into this game, a game he does not want to get into and he is forced to tell a story that America is not believing. That's the real story here."

BIDEN CONDEMNS RIOTING, BLASTS TRUMP'S RESPONSE IN FIERY POST-CONVENTION SPEECH

Biden took a sledgehammer to President Trump’s emphasis on law and order amid a summer of protests and violence in many American cities, asking voters “does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

The former vice president, speaking Monday in Pittsburgh, charged that “this president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence – because for years he has fomented it ... fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames.”

Carter said that Biden should be “taking a page out of the playbook of leaders before him who united the country.”

“Especially if that is the platform he is running on,” Carter said.

Carter went on to say, “What he is running on is Donald Trump’s America is bad, I am a decent guy. He should come out and behave like a decent guy and show us what unity looks like. Show us what the American spirit looks like and that is not what he is doing; he is simply reacting to Donald Trump. I always say the person who is reacting is not the one who is acting, the one who is acting is usually the one who is leading.”

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.